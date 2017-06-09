Police say a car crash shut down road in Kettering

KETTERING, OHIO (WDTN) – County Line Road is currently shut down after a crash Friday afternoon.

Kettering Police Officer John Jung said two vehicles were involved in the crash on County Line Road near Straight Arrow Road.

Officials say a car was traveling northbound on County Line Road. The car rear ended another car, causing it to spin out into the southbound lanes.

Officials say the car that was traveling northbound continued to drive, took out a light post and and then crashed into a utility pole. In that car, there was one adult and two kids.

According to the police officer, the initial investigation says that the driver of that car had some type of medical condition.

The police officer said there was only one driver in the car that was rear ended. Jung said all people involved in the crash were conscious and were taken to the hospital.

Jung said the driver of the rear ended car had more serious injuries.

Officials say an investigation team will be at the scene.