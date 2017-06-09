Police: Suspect steals steaks from Save-A-Lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a suspect stole steaks from a Save-A-Lot store Thursday.

Dayton Police were called to the store on the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

According to the police report, police say the front door facing the west side was shattered and a hole was punched through it.

Officials found a large rock on the ground in front of the door. Officials looked at the door and saw it was unlocked.

Officials waited for the store’s keyholder to check the surveillance video. According to the police report, the surveillance video showed a male suspect throwing a rock at the door multiple times, punching a hole in the door and reaching to unlock the door.

Police say in the police report that the suspect wore a gray sweatshirt with a hood over his head, maroon sweatpants, gray tennis shoes, light colored gloves and carried a plastic bag in the surveillance video.

According to the surveillance video, the suspect went straight to the meat section of the store, took four steaks and put them in his plastic bag and then left the scene.