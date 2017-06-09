Sheriff: 1-year-old revived with Narcan after opiate overdose

WLWT Published:
Angel Hesler & Michael Boling (Courtesy: WLWT)

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) – A 1-year-old child was revived with Narcan after an opiate overdose, officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said, WLWT reports.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Roy Pence Road in West Union, Ohio.

According to WLWT his parents called 911 and said, “he was standing up in his bed and started coughing and I went over there to check on him and he’s acting all doped up…”

The call revealed the boy was in his bed for five to 10 minutes before he started throwing up.

Authorities said they found the infant boy unresponsive and immediately administered Narcan. The baby was then taken to Adams County Regional Medical Center, then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment.

RELATED: 1-year-old Ohio boy dies after suspected opioid overdose

A urine analysis determined the 1-year-old was under the influence of opiates, authorities said.

The child’s parents, Michael Boling, 21, and Angel Hesler, 19, both face child endangerment charges.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s