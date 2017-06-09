Sheriff: 1-year-old revived with Narcan after opiate overdose

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) – A 1-year-old child was revived with Narcan after an opiate overdose, officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said, WLWT reports.

It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Roy Pence Road in West Union, Ohio.

According to WLWT his parents called 911 and said, “he was standing up in his bed and started coughing and I went over there to check on him and he’s acting all doped up…”

The call revealed the boy was in his bed for five to 10 minutes before he started throwing up.

Authorities said they found the infant boy unresponsive and immediately administered Narcan. The baby was then taken to Adams County Regional Medical Center, then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment.

RELATED: 1-year-old Ohio boy dies after suspected opioid overdose

A urine analysis determined the 1-year-old was under the influence of opiates, authorities said.

The child’s parents, Michael Boling, 21, and Angel Hesler, 19, both face child endangerment charges.