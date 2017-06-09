Trump says Comey testimony proved no collusion

By Published:
President Donald Trump, accompanied by Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis, speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, Friday, June 9, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says fired FBI director James Comey’s testimony Thursday proved there was “no collusion, no obstruction” and that “he’s a leaker.”

Trump also says Comey confirmed a lot of what Trump had claimed about their interactions, though he says other parts of Comey’s testimony “just weren’t true.”

Trump won’t rule out his previous claim that there may be tapes of his conversations with Comey.

He says, “Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future.”

Trump is speaking at a joint press conference with his Romanian counterpart.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s