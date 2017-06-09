West Liberty Salem High School principals disarm shooter, awarded for bravery

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 5 months after the school shooting at West Liberty Salem High School, two principals are being nationally honored for their bravery.

Principal Greg Johnson and Assistant Principal Andy McGill will receive the Jake Ryker Hero Award this coming July in Washington, D.C. at the National School Safety Conference.

Johnson and McGill were nominated for the award by West Liberty Salem Superintendent Kraig Hissong.

2 NEWS Reporter Jordan Bowen sat down with McGill and Johnson Thursday, who recounted what happened.