Police: Wife stabs husband’s hand for not leaving fast enough

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man called Dayton Police when his wife stabbed him in the hand Thursday.

According to a police report on the incident, Officers were called to the 800 block of South Gettysburg Avenue. Clayton Rust told police he was packing up his things because his wife told him to move out.

He said he apparently wasn’t packing up fast enough and that’s when Amy Rust grabbed a kitchen knife and started swinging it at him.

Clayton told officers Amy cut the back of his right hand. Amy left the apartment as Clayton called 911. Medics came to the scene but Clayton refused treatment.

Officials found Amy in the apartment complex. She kept changing her story about what happened to the officers.

Clayton told officers he didn’t want to press charges against Amy. All he wanted to do was pack up and leave.

