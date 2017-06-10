Cavs stay alive with victory in Game 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers have staved off elimination while preventing the Golden State Warriors from pulling off a postseason sweep.

The Cavs have forced a fifth game in the NBA Finals by trouncing the Warriors, 137-116. Cleveland set NBA Finals record by draining 24 3-pointers, scoring 49 points in the first quarter and getting 86 points by halftime.

LeBron James also set a record with his ninth career triple-double in an NBA Finals games, delivering 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. James had 22 points, eight assists and six boards by intermission.

Kyrie Irving was deadly all night, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with a game-high 40 points. Kevin Love chipped in 23 points and J.R. Smith added 15 on 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Warriors received a subpar performance from starting guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who combined for just 27 points on 8 of 24 shooting. Curry missed nine of his 13 shots and finished with 14 points and a team-leading 10 assists.

Kevin Durant had a team-high 35 points for the Warriors, who will try again to wrap up their second NBA title in three years Monday at Oakland.