Hot and more humid today.

By Published: Updated:

***AIR POLLUTION ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY FOR MONTGOMERY, CLARK, GREENE AND MIAMI COUNTIES***

Heat and humidity will be on the increase this weekend as high pressure builds into the Tennessee river valley.  The weather will be quiet with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.  Remember that if you are outside a lot this weekend to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and apply it frequently because it will only take about 15 minutes to get a sunburn if you are fair skinned.  Take frequent breaks in the shade if you are outside or move inside to some air conditioning.  And if you know of an elderly person that does not have air conditioning check in on them periodically during this weekend to make sure they are staying as cool as possible.

TODAY:  Much warmer and mostly sunny.  High 87

TONIGHT:  Clear skies and warm.  Low 65

SUNDAY:  Even more humid, with sunny skies.  High 90

On Sunday the humidity will increase and highs will be around 90 degrees. It will feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity.  This may be the start of a potential heat wave for early next week.  A heat wave is considered three or more consecutive days with highs of 90 degrees or more.

.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s