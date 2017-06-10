Hot and more humid today.

***AIR POLLUTION ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY FOR MONTGOMERY, CLARK, GREENE AND MIAMI COUNTIES***

Heat and humidity will be on the increase this weekend as high pressure builds into the Tennessee river valley. The weather will be quiet with plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Remember that if you are outside a lot this weekend to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and apply it frequently because it will only take about 15 minutes to get a sunburn if you are fair skinned. Take frequent breaks in the shade if you are outside or move inside to some air conditioning. And if you know of an elderly person that does not have air conditioning check in on them periodically during this weekend to make sure they are staying as cool as possible.

TODAY: Much warmer and mostly sunny. High 87

TONIGHT: Clear skies and warm. Low 65

SUNDAY: Even more humid, with sunny skies. High 90

On Sunday the humidity will increase and highs will be around 90 degrees. It will feel even warmer when you factor in the humidity. This may be the start of a potential heat wave for early next week. A heat wave is considered three or more consecutive days with highs of 90 degrees or more.

