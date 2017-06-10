Two troopers struck during multi-county chase

Two OSP troopers were hit during this chase that ended at Yankee Street in Washington Township. (Justin Kraus/WDTN)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were hurt after being struck by a chase suspect’s vehicle.

Authorities say that chase began when a Dayton trooper attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on southbound I-675.

The driver refused to stop, and led the trooper onto southbound I-75 into Warren County.

Troopers from Dayton and Lebanon followed the vehicle as it turned around to go north on the highway.

Traffic stopped the vehicle on the northbound side of I-75 near state route 725, and troopers exited their cruisers to attempt to arrest the suspect.

According to investigators, the suspect’s doors were locked and the troopers were unable to arrest her.

Troopers say the suspect then put her vehicle into reverse and struck the two troopers before continuing forward and hitting a Miamisburg police cruiser.

The suspect continued east on state route 725 until turning onto Mad River Road toward I-675 and crashing into a guard rail.

Despite crashing, the driver continued south on I-675 before exiting the highway at Yankee Street and striking a vehicle in the intersection, ending the crash.

Both the suspect and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to Southview Hospital to be checked out, but appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured troopers were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators found prescription medications inside the suspect’s vehicle, and believe drugs or alcohol may have been involved in the pursuit and crash.

No word yet on charges the suspect may face.

 

