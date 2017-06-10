Whitecaps top Dragons on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—West Michigan starting pitcher Eudis Idrogo tossed a nine-inning complete game, allowing just three hits, as the Whitecaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-1 on Saturday night. The four-game series is now even at one win apiece.

With the loss, the Dragons (37-24) are now three games behind the first place Whitecaps. They are tied for second place (playoff wildcard slot) with the South Bend Cubs with nine games to play in the first half race. South Bend defeated Great Lakes on Saturday night to move into a tie with the Dragons. The top two teams in the East Division first half standings will earn playoff spots.

Dayton’s Jose Siri belted a first inning solo home run to give the Dragons an early 1-0 lead. The homer was Siri’s fifth of the season, but the Dragons could pick up only two hits over the rest of the night and had just two at-bats with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 2. Siri added a single and Luis Gonzalez had a double to complete Dayton’s hit total.

Dragons starter Scott Moss (8-2) suffered the loss to snap his personal eight-game winning streak. Moss went six and one-third innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits with one walk and three strikeouts. He left the game with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh, trailing 3-1, and was charged with two additional runs.

West Michigan tied the game with one run in the third inning and then took the lead with two runs in the fifth. They closed out the scoring with two runs in the seventh.

Idrago threw exactly 100 pitches in going the distance, allowing three hits and one run with two walks and 10 strikeouts. His strikeout total was a 2017 season high for a Dragons opponent.

Up Next: The Dragons battle the Whitecaps in the third game of the four-game series on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. Wennington Romero (3-2, 3.51) will start for the Dragons.

The Dragons have four home games left in the first half, all against the Great Lakes Loons. They will host the Loons in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. and they meet the Loons again at 7:00 p.m. on June 14 and 15.