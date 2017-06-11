1 person taken to hospital, traffic delays after crash on Interstate 75 near Miami Township

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a two vehicle accident on Interstate 75 in Miami Township.

It happened in the southbound lane before the exit to State Route 725 just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a car heading south hit an abandoned van parked on the shoulder. The driver was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Right now , one lane is open causing traffic delays. Miami Township police is securing the scene until troopers from the Ohio State Patrol arrive to investigate.