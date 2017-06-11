34-year-old woman reported missing out of Cincinnati

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WLWT Forest Park Police filed a missing persons report on Saturday.

Zebediah Williams said his wife, Laura Deal Williams, 34, left their home around noon on Saturday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Laura is described as 5 feet 2 inches and approximately 130 pounds.

She has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo just below her neckline of a heart with the initials ‘ZRW’ and the left side of her nose is pierced.

She may be driving a grey 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio plates HAX5709, police said.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 513-595-5220.