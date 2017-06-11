Arrest made during Greene County OVI checkpoint

WDTN Staff Published:
(Photo/WDTN Staff)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One arrest was made during an OVI checkpoint in Greene County.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 485 motorists were checked while passing through the checkpoint held on Colonel Glenn Highway between Zink Road and Presidential Drive between 9 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

One person was arrested for drug possession. Nine motorists were checked for alcohol impairment.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Beavercreek Police Department partnered with OSP to conduct the checkpoint.

