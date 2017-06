DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens came out for the annual Cultural Jewish Festival in Dayton Sunday.

The festival was held at Temple Israel from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event featured a wide range of music, vendors, food and crafts.

It kicked off with the Oy Vey 5k run\walk at 10:30 a.m. Race finishers received cash prizes.

The event is free and open to the public.