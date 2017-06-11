Dragons lose at West Michigan on Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan—West Michigan’s Jake Robson collected four hits and drove in two runs to lead the Whitecaps to a 9-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons will need a win on Monday afternoon to earn a split of the four-game series.

The loss dropped the Dragons to 37-25 on the season. They are four games behind the first place Whitecaps. The Dragons are tied with the South Bend Cubs in the wildcard race. The Dragons have eight games to play in the first half race. The top two teams in the East Division first half standings will earn playoff spots.

West Michigan scored a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead. The Dragons scored in the sixth when T.J. Friedl singled and raced in from first base on Taylor Trammell’s triple to make it 4-1. But the Whitecaps continued to push across runs, adding one in the bottom of the sixth, one in the seventh, and three in the eighth to extend their lead to 9-1. The Dragons closed out the scoring in the ninth when Trammell singled and scored on Tyler Stephenson’s double.

Trammell was the bright spot in a seven-hit Dayton attack. He went 3 for 4 with a single and his eighth triple of the year. Friedl was 2 for 4 with two singles. Stephenson and John Sansone had the other two hits. The Dragons had just three at-bats in the game with runners in scoring position, going 0 for 3.

Dragons starter Wennington Romero (3-3) worked the first four innings and was charged with the loss. He allowed nine hits and four runs with no walks and three strikeouts. Carlos Machorro followed Romero and allowed one run in two innings, allowing two hits and a walk. Joel Kuhnel worked an inning and one-third, allowing five hits and four runs (three earned) with a strikeout.

Up Next: The Dragons close out the series and the road trip against the Whitecaps on Monday at 12 noon. Ty Boyles (1-1, 4.63) will start for the Dragons against West Michigan’s Alfred Gutierrez (4-3, 3.42).

The Dragons have four home games left in the first half, all against the Great Lakes Loons. They will host the Loons in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m. and they meet the Loons again at 7:00 p.m. on June 14 and 15.