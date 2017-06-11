Man hit and killed by train in Botkins

BOTKINS, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is hit and killed by a train in Botkins.

According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, a CSX employee discovered the body of 39-year-old Clint T. Walker of Anna lying in a ditch near the railroad tracks in the 12000 block of Southland Road around 8:14 a.m Sunday.

Preliminary reports say Walker might have been struck sometime after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. According to Botkins’ police chief, the train didn’t stop because the engineer didn’t realize Walker had been hit.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, CSX Rairoad police and the Botkins Police Department are investigating.