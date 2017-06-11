Officials brace for heat at Dayton Jazz Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hot temperatures didn’t keep people from attending the Dayton Jazz Festival Sunday, but it did cause officials to take extra steps make sure people are staying safe and hydrated.

“Dayton loves music,” Lamonte Hall said. “And you can see that by the people who are out here today.””Dayton loves music and you can see that by the people who are out here today.”

Temperatures topped out at 87 degrees, making Sunday the hottest day of 2017 thus far. In order to keep people safe, Hall says free water was on hand at all times.

“We have the City of Dayton Water on board with us,” Hall said. “They’re actually one of the sponsors of the event and they bring out the take back to tap water trailer and we give free water away all day long. It’s ice cold filtered water to anybody who wants it out here.”

More than a dozen vendors took part in the event. One of the most popular is Southern Sisters.

“It’s been great,” Southern Sisters employee Chad Mullins said. “We appreciate the city doing this. The music has been great. The crowds have been great.”

For the last 3 years, Chad Mullins and Southern Sisters have set-up shop at Dayton Jazz Festival. This year, Mullins says he taking extra steps to stay safe.

“We’re working over the fryers,” Mullins said. “It’s 400 degrees over the fire so you just drink a lot of water.”

New this year, the festival was held at Riverscape Metro Park instead of Dave Hall Plaza. Hall hopes the new changes help attract more people in the coming years.

“Dayton is trying to do some great things for our great community,” Mullins said. “We hope that they come down and enjoy themselves and that they give us feedback and want to come back again. We want people to enjoy themselves so much that they bring someone else along with them.”

If you attended the event, the City of Dayton wants to hear from you and get your feedback. Depending on the feedback they get, the festival could stay at Riverscape Metro Park or move back to Dave Hall Plaza once construction on the Levitt Pavilion is completed.