COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are responding to a shooting near the Eastland Mall.

It happened around 2:22pm outside the Ohio Thrift Store.

Police confirm two people were shot in the incident.

They’re looking for a white Impala, driven by a black male.

Refeguee Road is closed in both directions at Courtright Road.

We’re working to learn more and will update when information becomes available.