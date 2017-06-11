Reds fall short in walkoff by Dodgers

Associated Press Published:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager delivered a run-scoring double in the bottom of the ninth to allow the Los Angeles Dodgers to overcome a three-run homer from Devin Mesoraco and earn a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday night.

It was Seager’s second double and it made a loser of reliever Drew Storen (1-2), who allowed two one-out singles in the ninth.

Kenley Jansen (4-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory.

The Dodgers built a 4-1 lead but saw it come undone when manager Dave Roberts replaced starter Alex Wood with two on and two outs in the sixth with reliever Josh Fields.

Mesoraco greeted Fields with the three-run homer to tie it. It was his fifth home run of the season.

 

