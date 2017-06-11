Summertime heat presses into the Miami Valley today.

By Published:

 

***AIR POLLUTION ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY FOR MONTGOMERY, CLARK, GREENE AND MIAMI COUNTIES***

High pressure remains in control today with mostly sunny skies and warm conditions.  Average first 90 degree day for Dayton is June 21st and it looks like we should reach 90 degrees at least one or more days this week.

The UV index will be very high once again today.  Remember to apply and reapply sunscreen frequently if you are outside for any prolonged period of time and drink plenty of water.

TODAY:  Even more humid, with mostly sunny skies.  High 88

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and mild. Low 67

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, hot and humid. High 91

Turning very humid for Tuesday through Thursday.  The increase in the humidity will help to contribute to chances of showers and storms starting on Tuesday through the end of the week.

 

