ARC asks for help identifying man who abandoned dogs

By Published:
The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says a woman was seen getting out of this SUV and tying two dogs to a bench in their parking lot. (Photo: Animal Resource Center)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center asked for help Monday to identify a woman who they say abandoned two dogs at the center Friday.

The ARC says the dogs were left at the center around 3:20 pm Friday.

One of the dogs is a tan and white female Chihuahua mix. The other is male, black and white Pitbull.

Dogs abandoned at ARC

According to the Animal Resource Center, security cameras captured a dark-colored SUV pulling into the lot. A woman is seen getting out of the passenger side, taking two dogs from the vehicle and tying them to a bench.

According to the ARC, abandoning a companion animal is a second-degree misdemeanor.

If you recognize the SUV or the person in the images you are asked to contact the ARC at 9374-898-4457.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s