ARC asks for help identifying man who abandoned dogs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center asked for help Monday to identify a woman who they say abandoned two dogs at the center Friday.

The ARC says the dogs were left at the center around 3:20 pm Friday.

One of the dogs is a tan and white female Chihuahua mix. The other is male, black and white Pitbull.

This is one of two dogs that the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says was abandoned in the ARC parking lit Friday. This is one of two dogs that the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says was abandoned in the ARC parking lit Friday. The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says a woman was seen getting out of this SUV and tying two dogs to a bench in their parking lot. (Photo: Animal Resource Center) The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says a woman was seen getting out of this SUV and tying two dogs to a bench in their parking lot. (Photo: Animal Resource Center) The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center says a woman was seen getting out of this SUV and tying two dogs to a bench in their parking lot. (Photo: Animal Resource Center)

According to the Animal Resource Center, security cameras captured a dark-colored SUV pulling into the lot. A woman is seen getting out of the passenger side, taking two dogs from the vehicle and tying them to a bench.

According to the ARC, abandoning a companion animal is a second-degree misdemeanor.

If you recognize the SUV or the person in the images you are asked to contact the ARC at 9374-898-4457.