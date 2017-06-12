ARC asks for help identifying man who abandoned dogs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center asked for help Monday to identify a woman who they say abandoned two dogs at the center Friday.
The ARC says the dogs were left at the center around 3:20 pm Friday.
One of the dogs is a tan and white female Chihuahua mix. The other is male, black and white Pitbull.
Dogs abandoned at ARC
According to the Animal Resource Center, security cameras captured a dark-colored SUV pulling into the lot. A woman is seen getting out of the passenger side, taking two dogs from the vehicle and tying them to a bench.
According to the ARC, abandoning a companion animal is a second-degree misdemeanor.
If you recognize the SUV or the person in the images you are asked to contact the ARC at 9374-898-4457.