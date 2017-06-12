Concert goers brave heat to watch John Legend perform at Rose Music Center

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands did not let the heat stop them from seeing John Legend’s return to the Miami Valley Monday.

Legend played to a sold out concert at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.

Concert goers braved the scorching sun to watch Springfield native heat up the stage at the outdoor amphitheater.

The venue has large ceiling fans and panels that block the setting sun to help people stay cool.

Medical experts also recommend staying hydrated during the hot summer nights, especially if you’re going to be at an outdoor event for multiple hours.