Dayton hospital debuts new program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A Dayton hospital announced its newest program Monday.

The Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton opened the Heritage Program to patients.

The program is targeted to 30 to 49-year-olds. According to the hospital’s program, adults in this age range are more likely to be committed to treatment, are generally more familiar with their diagnosis and can participate in groups and other activities – which is not always true of the younger or older populations.

The hospital said they saw a need for this program and added these essential behavioral health services for the community.

The hospital will celebrate the opening of the new program Thursday, June 15.

The event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Haven’s Auditorium. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and members of the leadership team will give a presentation.

The public is invited and reservations must be made by June 12, 2017.

For more information, click here on the link to Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton website.

