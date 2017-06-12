Dayton VA to host its first Dayton VA Farmers Market

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will host the first Dayton VA Farmers Market Tuesday.

The Dayton VA says that this will fill a need in the local community and it’s the only farmers market in the West Dayton area.

The event will be every Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. June 13 through September 26.

The farmers market will feature many local farmers, craftsmen and Dayton area food trucks.

The farmers market is open to the public.

The only time it will be closed is Tuesday, July 4.

More information about the farmers market is on the Dayton VA Farmers Market Facebook Page.