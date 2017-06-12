Dayton VA to host its first Dayton VA Farmers Market

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Dayton VA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton VA Medical Center will host the first  Dayton VA Farmers Market Tuesday.

The Dayton VA says that this will fill a need in the local community and it’s the only farmers market in the West Dayton area.

The event will be every Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. June 13 through September 26.

The farmers market will feature many local farmers, craftsmen and Dayton area food trucks.

The farmers market is open to the public.

The only time it will be closed is Tuesday, July 4.

More information about the farmers market is on the Dayton VA Farmers Market Facebook Page.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s