DPD to promote four officers Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Dayton Police Department announce the promotion of four officers on Monday.

Lt. Joseph Wiesman will be promoted to the rank of major and will become Commander of the East Patrol Operations Division. Wiesman is a 27-year law enforcement veteran and has earned the Department’s medal of valor and officer of the year award in addition to other honors.

Sgt. Steven Bauer will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will be assigned to the West Patrol Operations Division.

Sgt. Christopher Malson will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will be assigned to the East Patrol Operations Division.

Officer Terry Bartlett will be promoted to the rank of sergeant and will be assigned to the East Patrol Operations Division.

The promotion ceremony will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers at City Hall. The community is invited to attend the ceremony.

 

