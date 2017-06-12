Fellow Ohio officer says he heard tires squeal, then gunshot

Published:
Ray Tensing, right, listens as his interview with Cincinnati police investigators is played during his retrial Friday, June 9, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. In the second day of testimony Friday, June 9, 2017, in the former University of Cincinnati police officer's murder retrial over the fatal shooting of unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose during a July 2015 traffic stop, Ohio jurors saw Tensing's videotaped statement to Cincinnati police investigators in which he said he believed DuBose "was actively trying to kill me" with the car he was driving. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A fellow University of Cincinnati police officer says he heard tires squeal before a gunshot at the scene of a 2015 police shooting.

Officer David Lindenschmidt was called to testify Monday for the state in the murder retrial of former Officer Ray Tensing. Tensing is charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop.

The white officer said he thought the black unarmed motorist was trying to kill him with his car and he fired to stop the threat to his life.

Lindenschmidt said there was “no question” he heard tires squealing before a shot. A civilian prosecution witness testified Friday she was certain she heard a gunshot before DuBose’s car moved.

Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury in November.

