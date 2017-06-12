Florida father murdered in front of kids while buying puppy from Facebook ad

Jacksonville, FL. (KRON) — A Florida father was murdered in front of his children while trying to buy a puppy through a Facebook advertisement.

Last Wednesday Scott Bowman responded to a man on Facebook who claimed he was looking for a new home for his dog.

He reportedly insisted on delivering the puppy straight to Bowman’s house.

When he got there, he was invited inside the home.

This is when he started acting volatile and drunk, according to Bowman’s fiancée.

With his two children nearby, a fight broke out between the two men, and Bowman was fatally shot in the chest.

Police responded to the scene and took the alleged gunman into custody.

So far, there is no word of any charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

