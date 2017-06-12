Homer Bailey expected to start for Dragons Wednesday

DAYTON, OHIO—Cincinnati Reds pitcher Homer Bailey is expected to serve as the starting pitcher for the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday, June 14 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.

Bailey is returning from elbow surgery and has not pitched in a Major League game in 2017. He made his first appearance in an official game this season when he completed an MLB rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Friday, June 9, going five scoreless innings while throwing 64 pitches. He is expected to increase his pitch count on Wednesday with the Dragons.

Bailey won 33 games for the Reds over a three-year period from 2012-’14. He has battled injuries over the last three seasons but hopes to be back with the Reds sometime in June. He is known for throwing two no-hitters with the Reds (2012, 2013), the first no-hitters for the franchise since Tom Browning’s perfect game in 1988.

Bailey spent the entire 2005 season with the Dragons after being selected in the first round of the 2004 draft by the Reds. He turned 19 years old during the 2005 season with Dragons. Bailey also returned to Dayton for one start in 2010 on an MLB rehab assignment.

Bailey will become the second Reds player to play for the Dragons on an MLB rehab assignment this season. Tony Cingrani pitched for the Dragons on May 29 against West Michigan.

The Dragons will host the Great Lakes Loons for four games in three days starting with a doubleheader at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Both Wednesday and Thursday’s games will start at 7:00 p.m.