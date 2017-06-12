Look before you lock: warning over hot cars and children

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – As temperatures heat up, local authorities are issuing a warning about the dangers of leaving your children and pets inside a parked car.

AAA manager Jason Brown said on hot days, temperatures inside a car parked in direct sunlight can reach more than one hundred degrees, in a matter of minutes.

“It’s like putting a kid in an oven,” Brown said. “The temperature increases rapidly.”

Experts say when it’s more than 80 degrees outside, temperatures inside a parked car can climb to more than 130 degrees.

Whether the windows are partially opened or not, makes little difference.

Thirty nine children died in overheated cars in the US, last year.

One of those deaths happened in Moraine, last July. A three year old boy was found unresponsive inside a car on Holman Ave.

Police believe he got inside the car on his own.

“I don’t care if you had the air conditioning on – as soon as you shut that car off, it’s going to increase because of the glass and the sun coming in from all the different sides of the car,” Brown said.

“It can get 200 degrees in that car, in no time.”

AAA says you should never leave your children or your pets inside a car – even for a short amount of time.

They recommend you double check your car before you go inside a business or their home, to make sure no one’s left behind.