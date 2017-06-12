Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Monday in Warren County.

The crash happened near the intersection of SR-73 and Bunnell Hill Road.

Police say they are still investigating but they beleive an SUV made an unlawful left turn in front of a motorcycle riden by 35-year-old Jeremiah Delawder from Moraine.

Delawder was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Delawder laid his bike down in an effort to avoid the crash but he and his motorcycle were run over by the SUV driven by Danny Woody from Clearcreek Township.

The case is still under investigation and will be sent to the Warren County Prosecutors Office for possible charges.

Alcohol is not beleived to be a factor in the incident.