Man who died in motorcycle crash identified

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Monday in Warren County.

The crash happened near the intersection of SR-73 and Bunnell Hill Road.

Police say they are still investigating but they beleive an SUV made an unlawful left turn in front of a motorcycle riden by 35-year-old Jeremiah Delawder from Moraine.

Delawder was taken by helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Delawder laid his bike down in an effort to avoid the crash but he and his motorcycle were run over by the SUV driven by Danny Woody from Clearcreek Township.

The case is still under investigation and will be sent to the Warren County Prosecutors Office for possible charges.

Alcohol is not beleived to be a factor in the incident.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s