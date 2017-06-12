Police look for 3 suspects in Dayton shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for three suspects after a man was shot and robbed in Dayton.

Police say they went the Shell gas station in the 4000 block of Free Pike around 2:15 a.m. on Monday after a man called 911 to say he had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the man was walking on England Avenue, going to the store when three people in a pickup truck pulled up next to him. One of the people inside the truck shot the man and robbed him.

According to police, the truck may have been teal in color.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.