WALL, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey school district is investigating why the yearbook photos of two high school students were altered to remove President Donald Trump’s name on clothing they wore.

The Wall Township district also is probing why a Trump quote submitted by the freshman class president wasn’t included under her photo while a quote by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt appeared under the senior class president’s photo.

One student wore a sweater vest with Trump’s name on it; another wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Trump Make America Great Again.” But neither feature appeared in the photos published in the yearbook.

“It’s a teaching moment for all the kids to understand that someone made a bad decision. That decision has consequences and therefore we’re reissuing this because it was a violation of somebody’s First Amendment rights and there was censorship. That’s it,” Joe Berardo, a father to one of the students, told WABC.

District Superintendent Cheryl Dyer says the school’s dress code doesn’t prevent students from expressing their political views. It wasn’t clear who altered the yearbook photos or why.