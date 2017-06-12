Pair of fatal motorcycle crashes reported in a span of less than 48 hours

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead after two separate motorcycle crashes that happened in less than 48 hours.

As temperatures start to warm-up, highways will start to fill-up with more and more bikers so officials want to remind motorcyclists and drivers to be alert and vigilant next time you hit the road.

Hot air, dry roads and loud engines are all signs that motorcycles are back for the season, sharing the road with drivers.

“If they don’t hear you,” Cass Rodgers said. “They don’t see you.”

Rodgers–the co-owner of Chrome & Speed Cycle in Dayton–is offering drivers a friendly reminder this season to be vigilant, be careful and most importantly avoid any distractions.

Monday, Police say an SUV made an illegal left turn in front of a motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle–35-year-old Jeremiah Delawader–was taken by careflight to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sunday, 16-year-old Austin Stockdale died at Dayton Children’s after his dirt bike he was riding Saturday crashed on private property in Bethel Township.

Rodgers says he’s had several close calls with drivers, including once when someone ran a red-light clipping the back of his motorcycle.

Rodgers says paying attention and putting down the cell phone is key. As for motorcyclists, Rodgers says they should run a routine safety check every time they get behind the handle bars.

“If you have low pressure in your tires,” Rodgers said. “You won’t be able to control the bike as well. That’s the most neglected part of the motorcycle is the tires.”