GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Greenville are investigating after a young girl was found with a bullet wound.

Police in Greenville say they were called to the 6800 block of State Route 49 on a report of shots fired on Friday.

When officers arrived they found a “juvenile female” who had been struck by a bullet causing non-life threatening injuries.

Police would not release any further information about the victim or the circumstances of the incident.