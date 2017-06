HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights say someone passed a counterfeit bill and they are asking for help identifying the man they say is responsible.

Police say the man passed a counterfeit $100 bill on May 30 from a business in Huber Heights. Investigators were able to get images of the suspect from security cameras.

If you recognize the man in the pictures you are asked to call police.

Huber Heights Counterfeit Bill View as list View as gallery Open Gallery