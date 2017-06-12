Police say argument led to shooting at Columbus main library

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say an argument between two men led to a shooting at the Columbus Metropolitan Library’s main branch in the city’s downtown.

Columbus police say the 28-year-old suspect said he fired gunshots at a 47-year-old man after an argument Sunday near a library elevator.

A police report says the suspect then chased the victim through the second level of the library with his gun out. Police say the suspect surrendered when confronted by a library security officer.

The building was evacuated after the shooting around 3 p.m.

The suspect has been charged with felonious assault. An investigation continues.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition at a Columbus hospital with a gunshot wound in the ankle.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s