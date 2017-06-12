Premiere Health’s Vice President received the UD Law Honorary Alumni Award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Vice President of Premiere Health received a UD Law Honorary Alumni Award Friday.

Dale Creech was presented with the Honorable Walter H. Rice Honorary Alumni Award by the University of Dayton School of Law. Recipients of the Honorable Walter H. Rice Honorary Alumni Award demonstrate extraordinary commitment to their community, profession and the UD School of Law.

University of Dayton law school students nominate the winner for the award.

The Honorable Walter H. Rice was on hand to present the award to Creech at the annual alumni awards luncheon. Judge Rice is a senior district justice for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Creech serves as system vice president and chief legal officer for Premier Health, and he served as adjunct professor and has been a supporter and mentor to the UD School of Law and to its graduates.

President and CEO of Premiere Health, Mary Boosalis, says the company is thrilled to see Creech rewarded for his accomplishments.

“Dale has been a trusted member of Premier Health for many years. We’re pleased to see his peers in the community recognize his dedication to his profession and to this region,” Boosalis said. “Dale has provided guidance not only to Premier but as a mentor to our next generation of health care attorneys.”

 

