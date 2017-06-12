Pres. Trump proposal aims at another way of getting people to work

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is trying to change the subject from Russia and the election to his promise to create jobs for Americans.

Trump is promoting a proposal to bring more people into the economy by having them start working as apprentices.

The jobs training initiative is aimed at millions who could consider apprenticeships instead of four-year college degrees. Going to school for so long could leave them struggling to pay off student loans. The push so far lacks the details of a significant policy drive.

Trump is scheduled to visit a technical college in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, and then deliver a policy speech at the Labor Department on Wednesday. He also is set to meet with eight governors at the White House on Thursday.