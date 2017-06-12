Recent WSU grad paints mural for Dayton’s Red Cross chapter 100 anniversary

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Red Cross Dayton chapter is celebrating its 100th anniversary in a big way.

The chapter will uncover a giant mural painted by Katie Puthoff, a recent graduate from Wright State University.

Puthoff painted a mural of two iconic Red Cross photos: one a WWII-era photo of a Red Cross nurse carrying the American flag, and the other of a Red Cross volunteer carrying and comforting a young boy following a disaster.

The paint was donated by Sherwin Williams and the scaffolding was donated by Messer Construction.

Puthoff painted the mural on the side of the Red Cross building. The presentation of the mural will start at noon Tuesday, June 13.

The Dayton Area Chapter first began serving the Dayton community in 1917, and for the last 100 years has helped thousands of people affected by local disasters including home fires, floods, tornadoes and seasonal emergencies.

According to the Red Cross Dayton chapter, it remains centered around the overall American Red Cross mission: To prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.