Reds Hall of Fame to unveil Pete Rose dedication statue

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – The Reds Hall of Fame will honor Pete Rose on Saturday, June 17.

Pete Rose and the Big Red Machine are scheduled to make an appearance at the dedication ceremony.

The Reds Hall of Fame will unveil the statue on Crosley Terrace, which is just outside the main gates at Great American Ball Park.

Here’s a schedule of events for day:

Bud and Burgers Viewing Party at noon – Arrive early for the Bud & Burgers Viewing Party presented by Budweiser. The street party will take place at The Banks from Noon to 3:30 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. Pete Rose Statue Dedication Ceremony at 1:00 p.m. – Pete and his teammates will participate in the official unveiling and dedication ceremony of the bronze statue on Crosley Terrace. All Ballpark gates open at approximately 2:00 p.m. – All gates to Great American Ball Park will open immediately following the statue dedication ceremony. Pete Rose Replica Statue Giveaway – The first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica of the Hall of Famer’s new statue, presented by PNC Bank. Pete Rose Pregame Ceremonies at 3:30 p.m. – On-field ceremonies to celebrate Pete’s statue and his career. Cincinnati Reds vs. L.A. Dodgers at 4:10 p.m.



For the June 16-18 series vs. the Dodgers, buy four View Level tickets or two Terrace Line tickets for just $48 and receive a #14 Reds cap with each ticket, presented by Reach Magazine.