CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) – The Cincinnati Reds select high school phenom Hunter Greene in the MLB draft.

The right-handed pitcher and shortstop was taken in the second round of the draft.

Hunter, 17, of California, has thrown pitches as fast as 102 mph.

After he was selected, Greene said on the MLB Network, “The Reds are awesome, I’m excited. It’s a great ball club, a beautiful stadium and a great fan base so I’m excited.”