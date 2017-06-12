STEM School collecting shoes to raise money

By Published:
Dayton Regional STEM School. (WDTN Photo)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Regional STEM School needs to purchase equipment and they are collecting shoes to raise money.

The school has set a goal of collecting 2,500 pairs of “gently used” shoes in a partnership with Fund2Orgs so both organizations can benefit from the effort.

The DRSS will collect the shoes and donate them to Funds2Orgs in exchange for a $1,000 which the school will use to purchase a scissor lift they need for maintenance tasks around the building.

Any size, style or season of shoe will be accepted. The shoes will be distributed in third-world countries by Funds2Orgs.

The STEM school will host the shoe drive Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at the school located at 1724 Woodman Drive in Kettering.

