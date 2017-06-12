Teen dies in weekend motorcycle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen involved in a motorcycle crash over the weekend died from his injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office told 2 NEWS Monday 16-year-old Austin Stockdale died Saturday night at Dayton Children’s Hospital after the dirt bike he was riding crashed on private property.

Stockdale was found by a family member around 2:00 pm Saturday.

He was taken to Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries by CareFlight. Officials said Saturday the teen was wearing a helmet.