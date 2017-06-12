Trial begins for man accused of killing his reverend brother

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A jury heard opening statements in the case where a man is accused of shooting and killing his brother.

Daniel Schooler is accused of shooting and killing his brother, Reverend William Schooler after church services at St. Peter’s Baptist Church in 2016.

Monday afternoon the jury heard from attorneys on both sides for the first time.

The prosecution told jurors that Daniel Schooler accomplished what he had set out to do and came to church “angry and armed” with a semi-automatic handgun.

The prosecuting attorney went on to say that at the time of the shooting about 25 people were inside the church when they heard gunfire ring out from Rev. Schooler’s office. Of those 25 people was the reverend’s wife who prosecutors say watched Daniel fire two rounds.

The defense claims no one witnessed the initial encounter between the two brothers. The defense attorney says the brothers had an “adversarial relationship and disagreed on the direction of the church”.

Schooler is facing two counts or murder, two counts of felonious assault, and weapons charges. The prosecution says Schooler has a violent criminal record. They also say Schooler identified himself as the shooter to officers who arrived on scene.

The defense says Schooler never denied the shooting and waited for officers to arrive, but claims his client acted in self-defense citing the brothers “toxic relationship”.

Court is expected to pick back up in Judge Dankof’s courtroom Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

