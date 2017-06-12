Trial to begin for man accused of killing his own brother

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial is set to begin for a man accused of killing his own brother inside a church in 2016.

Daniel Schooler is facing two counts of murder.

William Schooler joined community leaders in June 2013 to protest PNC closing a branch in the Westown Shopping Center. (File Photo / WDTN)

He’s accused of shooting and killing his brother, Rev. William Schooler inside Saint Peters Missionary Baptist Church on February 28, 2016.

At a pretrial hearing in May, Daniel Schooler claimed he was being framed by prosecutors.

The judge disagreed, saying he saw no evidence to support Schooler’s claim.

Schooler’s attorney had previously argued his client was not competent to stand trial, but the judge ruled Schooler could face the murder charges, after hearing from experts at a competency hearing in January.

2 News will be inside the courtroom during the trial, providing updates on air and online on the proceedings.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s