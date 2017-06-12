Trial to begin for man accused of killing his own brother

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The trial is set to begin for a man accused of killing his own brother inside a church in 2016.

Daniel Schooler is facing two counts of murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing his brother, Rev. William Schooler inside Saint Peters Missionary Baptist Church on February 28, 2016.

At a pretrial hearing in May, Daniel Schooler claimed he was being framed by prosecutors.

The judge disagreed, saying he saw no evidence to support Schooler’s claim.

Schooler’s attorney had previously argued his client was not competent to stand trial, but the judge ruled Schooler could face the murder charges, after hearing from experts at a competency hearing in January.

2 News will be inside the courtroom during the trial, providing updates on air and online on the proceedings.