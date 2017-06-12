Video expected to be shown in Penn State pledge’s death case

Published:
FILE - This April 4, 2017, file photo shows Penn State University's Beta Theta Pi fraternity house in State College, Pa. Helped by surveillance footage, prosecutors painted a harrowing picture of the events inside the house in early February that led them to charge 18 members in the death of Timothy Piazza, a pledge. (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Security camera footage of the night a Penn State pledge was fatally injured at a fraternity event is expected to be at the center of a court hearing.

Prosecutors say the Monday hearing at a courthouse near campus could take much or all of the day.

Eighteen Beta Theta Pi members and the fraternity itself face a preliminary hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Prosecutors say the video footage shows 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey, being directed to drink and then falling several times.

Help wasn’t called until the next morning, and Piazza later died of traumatic brain injuries.

Some defendants face charges of aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter. Others are accused of less serious crimes.

