Western Michigan city breaks sand angel world record

By Published:
People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness Book record for simultaneous sand angels on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Ludinton, Mich. Around 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds. That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokeshire, United Kingdom. (Jeff Kiessel/Ludington Daily News via AP)

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan city has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach.

The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds. That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

A Guinness judge verified the record.

The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation organized what’s been dubbed “Be Someone’s Angel.” The event, which had a $20 suggested donation, raised money for the hospital’s cancer service center.

The effort was part of “Love Ludington” weekend, which also features the opening of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s