WSU faculty notified of layoffs this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of Wright State University employees are expected to be notified that they’re being laid off this week.

Wright State officials plan to notify 57 staff members in one-on-one meetings by the end of the week, according to a university spokesperson.

The layoffs are part of the university’s effort to balance its 2018 budget.

The university board approved nearly $31 million in budget cuts during a meeting last week.

In addition to the 57 job cuts, 119 open positions will not be filled. The university also announced plans to increase student fees in 2018.

Some Wright State students say they’re concerned about the impact the cuts will have on their education while others believe the university is doing the best it can.

“I’m a sophomore going into my junior year and I have more years to come and as years progress I’m sure it’s going to get worse. It is going to effect me. I think we should do the best we can to improve it for younger generations,” said Nancy Woode, a student.

2 NEWS reached out to the university officials for comment, but they declined.

The 57 lay offs make up less than 2-percent of the university’s entire faculty.