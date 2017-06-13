Defense challenges video expert in Ohio officer’s retrial

University of Cincinnati police officer David Lindenschmidt, left, talks about his body camera during the third day of testimony in the retrial of Ray Tensing, right, on Monday, June 12, 2017, in the Hamilton County Courthouse in Cincinnati. Lindenschmidt testified Monday, June 12, 2017, there was "no question" he heard tires squealing before a gunshot that killed unarmed black motorist Sam DuBose. Tensing, charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter in DuBose's 2015 traffic stop death, has said he thought DuBose was trying to kill him with his car, prompting Tensing to open fire to stop the threat. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A police officer’s attorney has challenged a video analysis expert who testified that body camera footage doesn’t support the officer’s story in the fatal shooting of an unarmed motorist.

Attorney Stewart Mathews on Tuesday questioned state witness Grant Fredericks’ conclusions about the 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose, an unarmed black motorist. Former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing, who is white, claimed he feared DuBose was trying to kill him with his car.

Fredericks spent some three hours total on the stand over two days discussing what unfolded over a few seconds. Mathews said there aren’t multiple video angles like in an NFL replay and referred to Fredericks’ testimony as “20-20 hindsight.”

Fredericks responded that “this is forensics.”

Use-of-force expert Police Chief Scot Haug, of Post Falls, Idaho, testified the shooting should have been avoided.

Tensing’s murder retrial resumes Wednesday.

