Ely Serna indicted in school shooting

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – The teen accused in the January shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School has been indicted by a Champaign County grand jury.

The Champaign County Prosecutor, Kevin Talebi said Tuesday Serna was indicted on 13 counts including attempted murder and felonious assault.

Serna was ordered transferred to the Champaign County Court of Common Pleas by a juvenile court judge Monday.

Serna is scheduled to in the Court of Common Pleas for an arraignment hearing June 15.